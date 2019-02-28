Trump says North Korea has ‘tremendous potential’ to become ‘absolute economic power’

Despite ending talks with Kim Jong-un without a clinched deal, Trump still had praise for the North Korean leader. He even claimed the cornered state can become a major economic power.

North Korea could be “one of the most successful countries on Earth” once Pyongyang “gets rid of the nukes,” Trump said speaking about possible denuclearization options. He made the statement after his second summit with Kim (this time in Vietnam) unexpectedly wrapped up after two hours.

Nevertheless, the US president commended North Korea as an “incredible country” with an “incredible location” emphasizing its proximity to China, Russia, and South Korea, as well as its access to water. The US leader also gave an optimistic forecast about the country’s economic perspective.

There is tremendous potential in North Korea and I think he [Kim] is going to lead it to a very important thing economically. I think it’s going to be an absolute economic power.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un met in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday and Thursday to mark the second historic meeting between US and North Korea leaders. No formal deal was reached but the US president preferred not to cast the outcome as a disappointment.

Also on rt.com We thought it wasn’t a good thing ‘to be signing anything’ – Trump on Hanoi summit with Kim

Like this story? Share it with a friend!