Russia to supply Be-200 amphibious aircraft to India

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to deliver Be-200 amphibious airplanes meant for India’s domestic market, the aircraft’s manufacturer has announced.

“UAC plans to supply Be-200 planes for organizing domestic Indian flights,” Chief Executive Officer of Beriev Aircraft Yuri Grudinin told media on Thursday. “We are holding talks with potential partners.”

The Beriev Be-200 is a multipurpose amphibian plane with a capacity of 12 tons of water designed for extinguishing fires. It is also used for search and rescue, maritime patrol, as well as cargo and passenger transportation, capable of carrying up to 70 passengers. The jet can land on ice-covered airfields as well as water surfaces.

India has been modernizing its air fleet. During the second day of India’s largest airshow, Aero India 2019, Russia’s Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation said that New Delhi may soon order an additional batch of Mikoyan MiG-29 fighters. Russia has already sent an offer for supplying up to 21 jets to India and is awaiting Delhi’s decision. It is just one of multiple deals the two countries may sign in the near future.

This year, Aero India runs from February 20 to 24 in Bangalore. Russian companies are presenting more than 200 military-purpose items at the air show.

