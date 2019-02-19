Will the new Silk Road make China a global superpower? – RT’s Keiser Report finds out

China’s ambitious multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) could become a once-in-a-century geopolitical initiative if successful, according to politician and business strategist Bruno Maçães.

In his new book ‘Belt and Road: A Chinese World Order’ he wrote about the rise of China to superpower status through trade. BRI is the intention by China to create a Eurasian superpower with China at its center, Maçães said.

Engine of growth: Trade turnover across China’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ exceeds $5 trillion since 2013

According to Max Keiser, there could be a new global economy with China at its center. “EU goes as a $17 trillion trading bloc into Eurasian trading bloc worth 60 percent of global GDP or $40 trillion.”

Stacy notes that China is doing that in a peaceful integrated way – via trade – and not through threats. “It’s just trade, the very old-fashioned way, the way the world used to work 200, 300, 400 years ago,” she says.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section