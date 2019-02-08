Canada between rock & hard place over Huawei ban decision, as Boom Bust explains

Canada, like several other countries, is considering banning tech giant Huawei amid fears that future 5G networks could be used for spying by Chinese intelligence.

But according to RT's Boom Bust, the decision is not clear cut for Canada. The US and its allies have already shunned Huawei and is pressuring Canada to do the same for security reasons.

At the same time, China is Canada's second largest trading partner after the United States and Beijing has threatened retaliation if the Chinese tech giant is banned.

So Canada is trying to keep both the United States and China happy, RT correspondent Alex Mikhailovich tells the host of the program, Bart Chilton.

