Huawei may pull out of markets where it is not ‘welcome’

Chinese tech giant Huawei says it will focus on countries “where we are welcome” amid accusations the firm poses security risks in the West, chairman Liang Hua reportedly said during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Washington has accused Huawei of spying, and of posing a security threat to the US. It has been pushing its overseas allies to impose restrictions on the company. Australia and New Zealand have already restricted Huawei’s involvement in the development of their 5G networks, while Japan is set to ban the government from purchases of Huawei products.

Also on rt.com Huawei & ZTE may be squeezed out of US market – report

The UK also followed the US lead and voiced“deep” concerns over the telecom provider, while Washington may reportedly go even further and fully squeeze the company out of its market.

On the sidelines of the WEF, the company hinted that it is not going to tolerate such hostility any longer and may simply pull out of countries who do not want it to stay, according to chairman of Huawei’s board of directors, Liang Hua.

Read more

“We will transfer technology partnerships to countries where we are welcome and where we can have a collaboration,” Liang stated as cited by AFP on the sidelines of the business forum.

“We will focus not just on countries but on where we are welcomed by customers. Because ultimately customers have the choice to make decisions,” he said. The chairman added that the company wants to focus its efforts “on those customers who do choose us.”

The tech giant has repeatedly insisted it has no ties to the Chinese government and denied the spying allegations. On Tuesday, Liang reiterated that Huawei fully complies with laws in the countries where it operates and said it will allow foreign officials to visit its labs.

Huawei is involved in a separate row with Canada and the US after its finance chief Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver over the company’s alleged noncompliance with Washington’s sanctions against Iran.

On Tuesday, the US told Canada to prepare for formal extradition proceedings against Meng. Chinese authorities immediately fired back, warning of possible retaliation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section