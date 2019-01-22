Russia House in Davos opens doors to guests & international business

The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2019 kicked off in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday welcoming participants from 50 countries. The official Russian residence, Russia House, will also host business events till January 25.

This year’s forum is dubbed “Globalization 4.0: Shaping a New Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Russia House, which is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is a platform for promoting Russian initiatives among representatives of international business and official circles who come together in Davos during the WEF.

Participants, including Russia’s Minister of Energy Aleksandr Novak, Chairman of the Board of SIBUR Holding Dmitry Konov and Vice Chairman of IHS Markit Daniel Yergin, will discuss global energy development and security.

“We are currently going through a period of energy transformation, the consequences of which are in part increased volatility on the global energy markets. Given this reality, it is important to accurately evaluate long-term prospects for the market and for companies, and to continue to pursue and increase the level of investment in the real sector of the economy, including during periods of short-term instability...” said Novak as cited by Roscongress website.

The heads of international energy companies will also talk about Russia's competitiveness in the global energy market.

Russian delegation to the WEF will be led by the Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin. He will participate in the sessions to discuss promising trends of the Russian economy.

According to Oreshkin, “Today, innovative projects and services are both the main driver and an effective tool for improving the quality and ramping up the volume of investments.”

“Raising the level of competitiveness of our country in the high-tech market will not only affect the development of the economy and the growth of non-oil exports, but also benefit all areas of life,” he said.

Participants of the Russia House will also discuss approaches to combatting cybercrime. They will define the current problems related to trans-border cooperation and identify the key areas for development in order to collectively counter international cybercrime.

Last year, Russia’s official residence in Davos welcomed more than 1,000 guests from 60 foreign countries. Over 120 media representatives covered the events. Russia House hosted more than 50 business events and panel sessions.

