Brexit deal dead and markets couldn’t care less… Boom Bust asks why

Neither the British national currency, nor the financial markets seem to have reacted to the overwhelming rejection by UK parliament of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

The FTSE 100 index slipped just 0.45 percent on Wednesday, giving up opening gains to dip 0.1 percent at 6,863.89. The pound rose slightly to $1.2869, continuing gains after May’s historic Brexit defeat in parliament last night.

RT’s Boom Bust talked to Hilary Fordwich, president of business development consultancy Strelmark. The Bart Chilton’s guest agrees that the results of the vote shocked nobody.

“This was not surprising. People know what’s coming. The price would have been a great surprise if it had actually passed,” Fordwich said.

