Currency of resistance? Peaceful revolution is possible with bitcoin, crypto educator says

No longer just a way to make money, сryptocurrencies have become a powerful tool for protest movements, bitcoin educator, programmer, and entrepreneur Jimmy Song told RT’s veteran business commentator Max Keiser.

Saturday marked nine weeks since the Yellow Vest protesters started wreaking havoc across France. However, the movement, which began to denounce the government proposed fuel tax hikes has escalated into a general revolt against economic policies and could spill far beyond France, Max Keiser noted in the latest episode of his show. He said that it can become a “part of global insurrections against banking occupation” and “the first global insurrection to fight against globalism and the global dominance of central banks.”

If it comes to such a worldwide resistance, rather than change the political facade, people would be better off decentralizing monetary power, which is a global “big force,” according to bitcoin developer Jimmy Song.

“All of these protest movements and things like that they are going after changing who’s in charge,” Song said when asked if bitcoin is the currency of resistance. “Really what they should be doing is taking power back for themselves, decentralizing power. It starts with bitcoin... That’s a much more peaceful revolution that’s possible with bitcoin.”

