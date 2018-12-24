Dow plunges 650 points in worst Christmas Eve trading day on record

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 650 points on Monday after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted over the weekend that he had spoken to the CEOs of the six largest US banks to ensure they were liquid.

The losses add to last week's low performance, in what seems like the index's worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The tech-heavy NASDAQ was also down, trading 3.8 percent lower.

The one-year graph, closed today below the x-axis. pic.twitter.com/0fGxmyFlmv — Matthew Bennett (@matthewbennett) December 24, 2018

Earlier on Monday President Donald Trump continued his regular attacks on the Federal Reserve. “The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market,” Trump tweeted. “The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch – he can’t putt!”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section