Pipe-laying for Russia's Nord Stream 2 begins in Finland and Sweden

The world’s largest pipelay vessel Pioneering Spirit has joined the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction fleet, working in the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone. The pipeline is aimed at delivering Russian gas to Europe via Germany.

The 382 meter-long vessel will continue installing the natural gas pipeline, following the Solitaire vessel, which initially started construction works in Finland in September. According to the project’s operator Nord Stream 2 AG, Solitaire has moved to the southern part of the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone for construction of the project’s 510-kilometer section there.

Swedish radio SR said on Sunday that Solitaire started pipe-laying in Sweden and the construction works are expected to continue till summer.

“The Nord Stream 2 project is proceeding according to plan and on schedule. It has received permits in four out of the five countries through whose waters the twin pipelines will pass,” said Nord Stream 2 AG.

It added that works have been carried out according to the national permits in Sweden, Finland, Germany and Russia. “Construction works at the Russian and German landfalls are ongoing, and pipelay vessel Audacia finished its work in German waters yesterday.”

According to the operator, approximately 370 kilometers of the pipeline have been laid so far.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is set to run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. It is expected to double the existing pipeline’s capacity of 55 billion cubic meters annually.

Nord Stream 2 is projected to provide transit for 70 percent of Russian gas sales to the EU. The project, led by a subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, is being implemented in partnership with German energy firms Wintershall and Uniper, French multinational Engie, British-Dutch oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Austrian energy company OMV.

