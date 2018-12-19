HomeBusiness News

Stocks head south after Fed raises rates

Get short URL
Stocks head south after Fed raises rates
© Reuters / Brendan McDermid
US stocks fell after the Federal Reserve announced the expected increase of its interest rates, despite warnings from President Donald Trump and concerns over a global market slowdown.

The fourth rate hike of 2018 lifted the target range for the Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent.
The S&P 500 Index briefly fell after the announcement, while the 10-year Treasury note went to its lowest point since late May.

The Fed’s forecast for US gross domestic product in 2019 was weaker than in September, but unemployment rate expectations remained low – at 3.5 percent.
Trump criticized the increase of the rate two days ago saying it would damage the economy with his sentiment supported by some investors.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies