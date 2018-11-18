Moscow makes top 10 list of the world’s best cities

The Russian capital has been recognized as the world’s sixth-best metropolis in a ranking of 100 big cities, compiled by a North American consulting company Resonance.

The study rated cities in accordance with the six key “pillars of place equity,” such as infrastructure, economy, education and online rankings, including data from social networking services TripAdvisor and Instagram.

At the same time, the ranking, which is based on a survey of more than 1,000 people, considered 24 factors that influence the perception of cities today, including housing affordability and job opportunities, quality of the natural and built environments, diversity of people, quality of the arts, culture, restaurants and nightlife and some other.

According to Resonance, Moscow’s sixth-place showing was propped up by topping the list of cities with the best institutions, attractions, and infrastructure.

“Once you’re on the ground, the recently renovated Moscow subway is increasingly the envy of many Western capitals, as much for its improved efficiency and reach as for its regally art-stuffed stations,” the study reads.

The consultancy stressed that this summer’s football World Cup hosted by Moscow and other Russian cities had significantly contributed to the city’s high rating.

“Whatever brings you to the city, you’re in for an experience at stark odds with the West’s continuously dismaying news about Russia,” the firm said, adding that the city came third in the Airport Connectivity category.

Paris, New York, Tokyo and Barcelona closed the top-5, while Chicago, Singapore, Dubai, and San Francisco rounded out the top-10.

Russia’s Northern capital of St. Petersburg was named 54th in the ranking but was rated ninth in the institutions, attractions, and infrastructure category.

