HomeBusiness News

Moody’s projects increase in foreign investments flowing into Russia

Get short URL
Moody’s projects increase in foreign investments flowing into Russia
© Global Look Press / Serguei Fomine
Good financial results shown by Russian companies may facilitate the return of foreign investment to the country, Moody's senior vice president Kristin Lindow told Sputnik news agency.

“…Recent strong corporate profits quite naturally can result in repatriation of profits by foreign investors. Also, the cleanup that the CBR (Central Bank of Russia) has done in the banking system has significantly reduced capital flight,” said Lindow, Moody's leading analyst on Russia's sovereign rating.

Read more
Supporters of the Columbian national soccer team walk along a street on the eve of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in central Moscow © Gleb Garanich Russia makes top 5 of Europe’s most attractive destinations for foreign investments

There are many factors contributing to capital inflows and outflows, according to the analyst. She stressed that not all of the factors leading to capital outflow are negative.

“What we are seeing now is rather normal market factors than capital flight. On the other hand, I think the uncertainty created by the threat of additional US sanctions could continue to deter capital inflows,” she said.

READ MORE: St. Petersburg claims ‘Europe’s leading cruise destination’ title

The new set of US sanctions is unlikely to lead to the country's sovereign rating decline, Lindow added.

Recent data from professional services firm EY showed Russia made a top 5 list of Europe’s most attractive destinations for foreign investments. Last year, foreign investors put up capital in a record number of projects in Russia, according to the company.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

5 billion views and counting: Watch the best vids, subscribe to RT's YouTube
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies