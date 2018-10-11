HomeBusiness News

Dow plunges more than 500 points as stocks suffer second day of major losses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen more than 500 points, just one day after the market was hit with its worst day since February.

The S&P 500 has fallen more than two percent and the Nasdaq 100 Index's losses are approaching 10 percent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday drop of nearly 832 points was the third-worst point decline in history. Technology shares were among the hardest hit, with Netflix, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet leading the way.

However, the technology sector began bouncing back on Thursday, despite the more than 500 point drop, gaining 0.46 percent. Facebook and Alphabet both rose 1.4 percent.

The communication services sector also rose 0.49 percent on Thursday. 

Thursday marks a sixth straight day of losses for the stock market, which has been facing a perfect storm of rising interest rates, signs of slowdown in the global economy, and the US-China trade dispute.

Meanwhile, former congressman Ron Paul has told RT that a major crash is just a matter of time, stating that the US is approaching the "biggest bubble in the history of mankind."

