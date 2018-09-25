Washington to blacklist 12 Russian companies in new round of sanctions

The US Department of Commerce has imposed restrictions on 12 Russian corporations that are allegedly acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US.

The document, set to be published on Wednesday, does not specify a date for the commencement of sanctions against the entities. It states that American corporations are banned from exporting dual-use goods to the sanctioned companies.

The black list includes AeroComposite, owned by Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation; tech equipment producer Divetechnoservice; Federal State Unitary Enterprise Scientific Production Enterprise Gamma; the Vektor Research Institute; construction corporation Nilco Group; Obninsk Research and Production Enterprise Technologiya; the Okeanos Scientific and Production Enterprise; developer and builder of aircraft engines Aviadvigatel; Russia’s developer of IT solutions for electric grids Infotech Group; Syrus Systems; Voronezh-based research institute Vega; and producer of radio electronics and software, Research Institute of Precision Instruments.

The enumerated companies, along with their affiliates in Iran and Belarus, are reportedly at odds with the interests of the national security and foreign policy of the United States. According to the Commerce Department, the Vector Research Institute, Gamma research and production enterprise, Syrus Systems, and the Infotech Group “have enabled the activities of malicious Russian cyber actors.”

Both Divetechnoservice and the Okeanos Scientific and Production Enterprise have been sanctioned for providing equipment and support to the Russian Navy. The rest of the companies were blacklisted for supporting Russian military aerospace production activities.

