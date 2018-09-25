US approval of $330mn military sale to Taiwan jeopardizes China-US cooperation – Beijing

China warned on Tuesday that the US State Department’s approval of the sale to Taiwan of spare parts for F-16 fighter planes and other military aircraft worth up to $330 million is jeopardizing Sino-US cooperation. Taiwan would still need to finalize details of the sale with US companies. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that US arms sales to Taiwan were a serious breech of international law and harmed Chinese sovereignty and security interests. China’s Defense Ministry, in a separate statement, also condemned the planned sale, adding that the Chinese military had a “firm and unshakable” resolve to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Reuters reported.