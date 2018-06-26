Erdogan committed to Russian energy projects after Turkish election victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election. They discussed energy projects between the nations and Erdogan has confirmed Ankara’s commitment to the initiatives.

"The presidents confirmed their mutual interest in expanding partnership between the two countries and noted as priorities joint strategic energy projects, including the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the TurkStream (Turkish Stream) pipeline,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The $20 billion Akkuyu nuclear power plant will be the first in Turkey. The power plant's first reactor is expected to begin working in 2023. Akkuyu will have four reactors with a capacity of 4,800 MW, and a service life of 60 years.

Turkish Stream is a pipeline that will deliver Russian gas under the Black Sea to Turkey. The pipeline consists of two branches. The first branch will deliver gas to Turkish consumers, while the second one will bring it to countries in southern and south-western Europe. Moscow and Ankara recently agreed on the extension of the Turkish Stream pipeline to Bulgaria.

