Trump takes to Twitter talking tougher trade tariffs on G7 allies

US President Donald Trump has hinted at further tariffs on imports from fellow G7 countries if the “unfair trade deals are not straightened out.”

“Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn’t happen, we come out even better!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

In a post before that, Trump accused Canada of slapping US farmers with a hefty tax. “Canada charges the US a 270% tariff on Dairy Products! They didn’t tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers!” he wrote.

Trump’s posts come as he is going to Canada for a G7 summit. Ahead of the meeting, Washington slapped its allies – the EU, Canada and Mexico – with trade penalties, 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum, which took effect on June 1. The EU vowed swift counter-balancing measures to the tariffs imposed. Canadian and Mexican authorities also said they would take retaliatory steps.

Although Trump said the tariffs are necessary to protect US industry, Canada and the EU have said they are illegal. French President Emmanuel Macron warned Trump the G7 could form a group without the US and that “no leader was forever.” The White House said Trump would leave Friday trade talks with G7 leaders four hours earlier than planned.

The White House subsequently announced Trump would leave on Saturday, before the formal end of the summit, to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

