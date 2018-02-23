Fitch affirms Russia’s rating as BBB- with positive outlook

The Fitch credit ratings agency has affirmed Russia’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings at BBB- with a positive outlook, according to the company’s press release.

“The Positive Outlook reflects continued progress in strengthening the economic policy framework underpinned by a more flexible exchange rate, a strong commitment to inflation-targeting and a prudent fiscal strategy,” Fitch said in a statement. “This policy mix is contributing to improved macroeconomic stability and, together with robust external and fiscal balance sheets, increases the economy's resilience to shocks.”

Fitch Ratings noted the work achieved in narrowing the federal budget deficit. “Fitch forecasts that Russia will record a fiscal deficit of 0.6% in 2018 (outperforming the budgeted 1.3% deficit), reflecting higher-than-budgeted oil prices, continued non-oil and gas revenue growth and expenditure restraint.”

Russia’s general government debt ratio declined to 15.5% of GDP in 2017, among the lowest in the BBB investment grade category, the agency reports. It also noted that Russia's external balance sheet has strengthened, with growing capital inflows.

“International reserves rose to $433 billion in 2017, reflecting capital inflows, higher-than-budgeted oil prices leading to a higher current account surplus and increased gold holdings,” Fitch pointed out.

