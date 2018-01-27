‘I don’t want that in my life’: Apple’s Steve Wozniak reveals reason he sold his bitcoin

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has revealed that he sold his bitcoin holdings after growing tired of monitoring the cryptocurrency’s rapidly-changing value.

Wozniak said last year that he bought into the cryptocurrency when a single coin was being sold for around $700. However, the legendary programmer was not interested in turning a profit and was instead focused on the blockchain technology behind bitcoin, which he used to make secure payments while travelling abroad.

As the price of a coin neared $20,000 late last year, Wozniak decided he’d had enough of the crypto gold rush. “When it shot up high, I said I don't want to be one of those people who watches and watches it and cares about the number. I don't want that kind of care in my life,” Wozniak told the audience at the Nordic Business Forum in Stockholm, Business Insider reports.

“Part of my happiness is not to have worries, so I sold it all and just got rid of it.”

The multi-millionaire has never revealed exactly how much of the cryptocurrency he bought but even a single coin would have netted thousands of dollars in profit.

In the wide-ranging interview with author Seth Godin, Wozniak also said that while he was excited about future innovations in self-driving cars, he was not impressed by Elon Musk’s Tesla after having driven one of its models. The comments echo similar criticism Wozniak made back in October in which he told CNBC that there was “too much hype” around the car firm.

