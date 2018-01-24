‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’: 50 Cent first rapper to become bitcoin millionaire

Curtis Jackson, better known as hip-hop artist 50 Cent, is a bitcoin millionaire – although he only discovered it this week.

Back in 2014, he announced that he was accepting bitcoins for his album, Animal Ambition, released in June that year. Bitcoin was worth around $660 at the time.

Jackson received approximately 700 bitcoins from the album, which was worth around $400,000 at the time. The sum has since swelled to about $8 million, as the cryptocurrency surged to $11,000. He would have cashed out about $15 million if he had sold the bitcoins on December 17, when cryptocurrency peaked at about $20,000 per token. The artist boasted about his good fortune on Instagram.

Last February, 50 Cent was discharged from bankruptcy after paying $22 million of debt. The rapper had filed for bankruptcy in 2015, citing debts of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million.

