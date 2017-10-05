Moscow rolls out red carpet for Saudi king heralding new era of economic ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Thursday with the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. It is the first state visit to Russia by a reigning Saudi monarch and marks a new level of relations between the countries.

According to the Kremlin, “the leaders will consider joint steps to further develop bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian areas.”

Relations between the two countries have reached a “fundamentally new level recently,” according to the Russian Energy Minister and Co-Chairman of the Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission Aleksandr Novak.

“Parliamentary contacts show good dynamics and the two countries business circles maintain intensive dialogue," he said, adding that that significant progress has been made.

According to Novak, for the first time a substantial delegation from Saudi Arabia, including about 200 representatives and 85 CEOs of large companies has come to Russia.

"Eighty-five heads of the largest companies flew to Russia to establish links with Russian businesses and expand ties in all areas," the minister said.

Novak added that work is underway on a roadmap for the mid-term development of trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh.

Investment deals in a natural gas project and petrochemical plants could be signed during King Salman's trip. Agreement on a $1 billion joint fund to invest in energy projects is likely to be finalized during the visit.

Saudi Arabia to invest record $10bn in Russia http://t.co/g4LEYBimYNpic.twitter.com/iy0UrzgVtD — RT (@RT_com) July 8, 2015

Vladimir Putin and King Salman are expected to focus on extending the commitment to cut crude oil output production, which has helped prop up oil prices.

On Wednesday, Putin said he believes the oil cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries could be extended beyond March 2018.

The next OPEC meeting is due to take place in Vienna at the end of November.