Jack Ma predicts in 30yrs people will work 4 hours a day

People will work much less three decades from now, according to Jack Ma, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Read more

"People [will] only work four hours a day and maybe four days a week. My grandfather worked 16 hours a day in the farmland and [thought he was] very busy. We work eight hours, five days a week and think we are very busy," Ma told CNBC in Detroit at the Gateway 17 conference for entrepreneurs.

The prediction corresponds to the one made by famed economist John Maynard Keynes, who said in 2030 that the working week would be about 15 hours, as automatization will substitute workers.

Ma said the rich and the poor, bosses and their employees would be increasingly affected by automation. "The first technology revolution caused World War I," said Ma. "The second technology revolution caused World War II. This is the third technology revolution."

Ma also predicted that people will be able to travel to a greater number of destinations than now.

"Normal people visit, like, 30 places. Thirty years later, they will probably visit 300 places," he said.

Former English teacher Ma founded Alibaba in 1999. The company unites a family of internet-based businesses, which enables users to buy or sell anywhere in the world. It has developed businesses in consumer e-commerce, online payment, business-to-business marketplaces, and cloud computing, and has started developing mobile apps, mobile operating systems, and internet TV.