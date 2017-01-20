All sectors of Russian economy to see growth in 2017 – economy minister

The Russian economy is expected to grow by up to two percent this year, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told RT.

“The economy has been recovering since last year. In 2017 we are expecting wide growth and investments in all areas,” he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The ruble and ruble assets have been among the strongest over the last two years, and focus is currently shifting toward investment in the Russian economy, said the minister.

“We are working with all investment sources. Such an approach gives us the best possible opportunity to achieve results. We are hopeful that the growth rate will continue to rise,” he added.

Russia is pursuing an optimal strategy of diversifying work with Western and Eastern investors, according to Oreshkin.

“We have some structural constraints: these are demographic issues as well as export limitations. We are working on this right now and adopting special measures,” he said.

The minister stressed that the forum is crucial, as it gives an opportunity to hold meetings with foreign companies investing in Russia, as well as to carry on negotiations with colleagues from different countries.