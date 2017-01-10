Yahoo to change name after Verizon deal, Mayer steps down

Yahoo said it would rename itself Altaba as soon as the deal with Verizon Communications is completed.

The company’s CEO Marissa Mayer along with another five longtime directors will step down from the board, according to Yahoo’s regulatory filing.

The new name is a combination of the words ’alternate’ and ‘Alibaba,’ said a person close to the issue, as quoted by the WSJ.

Altaba’s remaining assets include Yahoo’s 15 percent stake in the Alibaba Group and 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan.

The new company named Eric Brandt chairman of the board. Brandt, the former chief financial officer of the US-based semiconductor producer Broadcom, joined Yahoo’s board last March.

According to the filing, Brandt will be joined by four other directors who are currently on Yahoo’s board.

“Tor Braham, Eric Brandt, Catherine Friedman, Thomas McInerney and Jeffrey Smith will continue to serve as directors of the Company following the Closing, and Mr. Brandt will serve as Chairman of the Board,” the company said.

Verizon announced the acquisition of Yahoo for $4.83 billion last July. The deal doubled Verizon's digital advertising business. The corporation received Yahoo's search, mail, and content businesses.

The terms of the agreement could be changed, and there is even the possibility of it being recalled after Yahoo disclosed two separate data breaches last year.

Verizon is investigating the data breaches. However, it is unlikely to scupper the deal as company executives see a strong strategic fit with Yahoo.