Organic food at low prices: Russian companies presented products as business mission to Vietnam
Russian companies from Siberia presented country’s biggest competitive advantage in Vietnam. That’s organic and GMO-free food at low prices. The products were exhibited at the permanent Russian pavilion within the International Food and Beverage Exhibition – Vietfood & Beverage 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City. The organizers of the business mission were the Russian Export Center and the Export Support Center of the Novosibirsk Region.