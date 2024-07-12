icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
12 Jul, 2024 11:13
HomeAfrica

Africans support Russia — EU’s Borrell

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has expressed dismay at the level of support for the Russian president in Africa
Africans support Russia — EU’s Borrell
EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, speaks to the press during the NATO 75th anniversary summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2024. ©  Drew ANGERER / AFP

The EU’s chief diplomat has expressed surprise at the high level of backing for Russian President Vladimir Putin among people in Africa.

“In Africa, people support Putin. They say Putin saved Donbass,” Josep Borrell said on Thursday, speaking at the NATO Public Forum. 

Borrell emphasized the need for a new approach to defense, focusing on information warfare rather than traditional military tactics.

“We need a different army. We need people watching the network and people explaining what is going on, reprogramming the listeners, giving them correct information, in order to prevent an intervention in electoral processes,” the EU foreign policy chief stated.

Borrell highlighted the importance of focusing on the information battle, conducted not on a physical battlefield but within the people’s minds. “We don’t need to drop bombs or deploy tanks; we need to disseminate news and occupy cyberspace. The EU is very active in this area,” he claimed.

READ MORE: Defense support, strengthening ties, countering Western propaganda: The key points from Lavrov’s African tour

In May, in an exclusive interview with RT, Chadian envoy Mahamoud Adam Bechir stated that Putin’s reelection was beneficial not only for the Russian people, but for the entire world, including Africa. 

Bechir said Putin had strengthened relations with Africa, adding that Russia is led by a “great president.”

Meanwhile, during a meeting with the Russian President on February 20, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev reported that Moscow had successfully delivered 200,000 tons of wheat to six low-income African nations, free of charge, making it the biggest humanitarian initiative ever conducted by Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s greatest fear
0:00
24:35
Challenging the status quo & escaping the two-party divide
0:00
25:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies