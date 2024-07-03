icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2024 09:38
African cyclist makes history at Tour de France

Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay won the third stage of the showpiece from Piacenza to Turin
African cyclist makes history at Tour de France
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea celebrates at the finish line as the stage winner during the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 3, on July 1, 2024 in Torino, Italy. ©  Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay made history on Monday as the first black African to win a stage of the Tour de France.  

The 24-year-old finished ahead of Fernando Gaviria of Colombia and Belgium’s Arnaud De Lie, completing the stage from Piacenza to Turin in 5 hours, 26 minutes, and 48 seconds.  

Girmay dedicated his victory to “all Africans,” saying that “winning a stage on the Tour de France, for me, is just incredible.” 

“We must be proud now. We are really part of the big races,” he added. “Now it’s our moment. It’s our time.” 

The triumph occurred on the third day of this year’s race, during its longest stage, which covered 230.8 km (approximately 143 miles) from Piacenza to Turin. Girmay covered the last kilometer at the average speed of 63.3 kph.  

He expressed hope on social media that the victory would be the first of many for cyclists from Africa. 

“Let me open the door,” Girmay posted on X (formerly Twitter). 

Following his victory and the points earned in the sprint, Girmay has climbed to second place in the sprint classification with a total of 83 points. 

At the age of 21, the cyclist became the first African to win the one-day classic at Gent-Wevelgem. The latest victory marks his second Grand Tour stage win, following his triumph at the Giro d’Italia in 2022.  

Previously, two white African athletes had achieved Tour de France stage victories: Robbie Hunter in 2007 and Daryl Impey in 2019. 

READ MORE: Russia to hold joint naval exercises with East African nation – envoy

On Tuesday, the race moved into the Alps, tackling the formidable Col du Galibier on a challenging 139.6 km route from Pinerolo to Valloire.

