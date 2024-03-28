icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Investigators establish link between Moscow terrorist attack suspects and Ukrainian nationalists
28 Mar, 2024 16:19
HomeAfrica

Russia to hold joint naval exercises with East African nation – envoy

The frigate ‘Marshal Shaposhnikov’ has arrived for a nine-day stay in Eritrea
Russia to hold joint naval exercises with East African nation – envoy
Russian frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov ©  Russia’s ambassador to Eritrea, Igor Mozgo

Russia has sent a military ship to participate in joint drills with Eritrea for the first time in the 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Russia’s ambassador to the country, Igor Mozgo, announced on Thursday.

Mozgo stated that the Udaloy-class frigate ‘Marshal Shaposhnikov’ has arrived at the African country’s Port of Massawa and is scheduled to stay in Eritrea until April 5.

Russian sailors will participate in a series of joint events with the Eritrean Navy, according to a statement from the Russian ambassador.

On March 14, the Russian Navy concluded joint drills with their Chinese and Iranian counterparts in the Gulf of Oman. The ‘Marshal Shaposhnikov’ also participated in those exercises.

The Russian Defense Ministry revealed that during the two days of drills with the Iranian and Chinese navies, “Russian sailors practiced joint maneuvers and communication exercises, the firing of high-caliber machine guns, and small-caliber onboard artillery on surface and air targets by day and by night.”

RT
©  Russia’s ambassador to Eritrea Igor Mozgo

Official diplomatic ties between Russia and Eritrea were established in 1993. Russia’s embassy in Asmara opened in 1994, while Eritrea opened an embassy in Moscow two years later.

Last May, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, who was in Russia on an official visit.

The leaders discussed the prospects for the development of Russian-Eritrean relations in various fields, as well as current regional and international issues. It was the first meeting between the two leaders.

Afwerki took part in the Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg last July. He also met with Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of depression
0:00
23:13
Julian Assange is safe...for now
0:00
25:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies