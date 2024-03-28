Russia to hold joint naval exercises with East African nation – envoy

The frigate ‘Marshal Shaposhnikov’ has arrived for a nine-day stay in Eritrea

Russia has sent a military ship to participate in joint drills with Eritrea for the first time in the 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Russia’s ambassador to the country, Igor Mozgo, announced on Thursday.

Mozgo stated that the Udaloy-class frigate ‘Marshal Shaposhnikov’ has arrived at the African country’s Port of Massawa and is scheduled to stay in Eritrea until April 5.

Russian sailors will participate in a series of joint events with the Eritrean Navy, according to a statement from the Russian ambassador.

On March 14, the Russian Navy concluded joint drills with their Chinese and Iranian counterparts in the Gulf of Oman. The ‘Marshal Shaposhnikov’ also participated in those exercises.

The Russian Defense Ministry revealed that during the two days of drills with the Iranian and Chinese navies, “Russian sailors practiced joint maneuvers and communication exercises, the firing of high-caliber machine guns, and small-caliber onboard artillery on surface and air targets by day and by night.”

Official diplomatic ties between Russia and Eritrea were established in 1993. Russia’s embassy in Asmara opened in 1994, while Eritrea opened an embassy in Moscow two years later.

Last May, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, who was in Russia on an official visit.

The leaders discussed the prospects for the development of Russian-Eritrean relations in various fields, as well as current regional and international issues. It was the first meeting between the two leaders.

Afwerki took part in the Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg last July. He also met with Putin on the sidelines of the summit.