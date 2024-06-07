Changing perceptions have increased interest in Russia around the globe, Slauzy Zodwa Mogami has said in an exclusive interview

Russia’s perceived isolation has not diminished its appeal, but instead sparked global curiosity, particularly among African business leaders, Slauzy Zodwa Mogami, chairperson of the Leading Ladies Аfrica non-profit organization and an entrepreneur, has said in an exclusive interview with RT.

Speaking on sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Mogami said that the narrative on Moscow is evolving, particularly as firsthand experiences challenge preconceived notions.

“Last year alone, I came organized with some awesome African women that I know have an influence in terms of the narratives in South Africa and the minute they landed at the airport everybody expected them to take pictures and see some war zone. The perception is changing,” she noted.

Mogami explained that despite sanctions on Russian media outlets like RT, social media plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions. “RT was one of the first TVs to be sanctioned but it’s amazing what our social media can do.”

According to the entrepreneur, the delegation from South Africa is numerous this year, bigger “than I’ve ever seen.”

She also said that the so-called isolation of Russia has paradoxically increased interest in the country. “The isolation has actually, strange enough, evoked people’s curiosity about Russia.”

Following the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Western nations imposed an unprecedented range of economic sanctions on Moscow, cutting Russia off from the dollar-denominated financial system, blocking its banks from international transfers, restricting trade, and freezing the central bank’s assets.

RT was banned from platforms owned by Meta, including Facebook and Instagram, in spring 2022. Many Western nations have also demanded that TV services and other platforms ban RT content.

Also in 2022, Western media raised concerns over Russian channels’ expansion in the Global South, and RT was added to Washington’s list of security threats.