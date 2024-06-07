RT panel ‘Has the West Successfully Demonized Russia?’: Live Updates

Prominent experts discuss Western attempts to paint a negative image of Moscow’s foreign policy

RT is hosting a discussion titled ‘The Empire of Evil: Has the West Successfully Demonized Russia?’ as part of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The event features several high-profile speakers, including former UN Special Commission weapons inspector Scott Ritter, who was prevented by the US authorities from coming to Russia to participate in the forum, as well as Tara Reade – a former aide to Joe Biden – former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, and the great nephew of Otto von Bismarck, Alexander von Bismarck.

The session is moderated by RT host and correspondent Oksana Boyko.

The discussion focuses on the West’s attempts to cultivate a negative image of Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, and assess whether the populations of NATO countries have been convinced that Moscow is a threat to them, and whether EU members agree with the US.