icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
Ukraine conflict, relations with West and peace talks: Russian FM speaks to media
19 Apr, 2024 09:51
HomeAfrica

Kenyan military chief killed in helicopter crash

Ten officers died in the accident, leaving only two survivors
Kenyan military chief killed in helicopter crash
©  X / @WilliamsRuto

Kenyan defense chief General Francis Ogolla and nine other military officers were killed on Thursday when their helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff from the village of Chesegon, the East African nation’s president, William Ruto, has announced.

He told reporters in the capital, Nairobi, that the military chief and his team had been visiting troops stationed in northwest Kenya, where they are combating armed banditry and rampant cattle rustling.

However, their aircraft went down just minutes after departing Cheptulel Boys Secondary School in West Pokot County, leaving only two survivors who are currently receiving medical attention, he said.

“Our motherland has lost one of her most valiant generals. The demise of General Ogolla is a painful loss to me... A distinguished four-star general has fallen in the course of duty, and service to [his] country,” the president said.

Ogolla, 61, had been in the position for one year. He led the Kenyan Air Force before becoming the deputy military chief, and was promoted to head of the military by Ruto in April of last year.

According to the Kenyan Defense Ministry, he entered the defense forces in 1984 and trained as a fighter pilot with the United States Air Force before becoming an instructor pilot with the Kenya Air Force (KAF).

Thursday’s incident, as local media inform, was the fifth military helicopter crash in the past 12 months, which have allegedly been linked to poor maintenance.

At least ten soldiers were killed in June 2021 when their helicopter crashed during a training exercise south of Nairobi.

Military transport plane crashes in Russia READ MORE: Military transport plane crashes in Russia

On Thursday, the country’s leader said an air investigation team had been dispatched to establish the cause of the accident, which happened in Elgeyo Marakwet County, around 400km (250 miles) northwest of Nairobi.

Footage shared by the president on X (formerly Twitter) shows the victims’ bodies being returned to the capital covered in Kenyan flags on an air force plane late on Thursday.

Three days of mourning have been declared by the country’s authorities starting on Friday, with official flags set to fly at half-mast.

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
After office: How are the Clintons still screwing the world?
0:00
27:33
Ukraine bombards Belgorod while Zelensky blackmails the West
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies