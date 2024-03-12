icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military transport plane crashes in Russia
12 Mar, 2024 10:52
HomeRussia & FSU

Military transport plane crashes in Russia

An Il-76 was lost east of Moscow due to engine failure, the Defense Ministry has reported
Military transport plane crashes in Russia
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky

An Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed in Russia on Tuesday, after one of its engines failed during take-off, the Defense Ministry has reported.

The aircraft had 15 people on board, including eight crew members and seven passengers, the statement said. The incident happened in Ivanovo Region, some 250km east of the capital of Moscow.

A video circulating online that was apparently filmed by an eyewitness shows the aircraft at low altitude with flames engulfing one of its four turbofan engines.

According to media reports, the plane’s pilot was trying to return to the Ivanovo Severny air base but was unable to do so. He apparently diverted the doomed aircraft away from a village, crashing it near a cemetery.

The Il-76 is a heavy transport plane that made its maiden flight back in 1971 and entered military service three years later. Some 950 aircraft of this type had been produced by 2015, according to public data. Its payload capacity is 47 tons, enough to airlift 140 regular paratroopers with gear over a distance of up to 4,200km.

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hope, Innovation, and Growth Define India – Ronnie Screwvala
0:00
29:24
Ukraine is dead set against peace
0:00
26:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies