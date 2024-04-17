icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
17 Apr, 2024 13:08
HomeAfrica

Russia ready to collaborate with Africa against new pandemics – Putin

The continent needs an expansion of modern medical infrastructure in the face of potential disease outbreaks, the president has said
Russia ready to collaborate with Africa against new pandemics – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Gavriil GRIGOROV / AFP

Russia stands committed to an active partnership in healthcare with African nations, which are particularly vulnerable to the risk of new deadly disease outbreaks, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin made the pledge in a welcome message to participants at the first Russian-African International Conference on Combating Infectious Diseases, which is taking place in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, from April 17 to 19.

“Our program of assistance to African countries in sanitary and epidemiological well-being launched in 2023 provides for the delivery of ten mobile high-containment biological laboratories, training of over 350 African specialists, and conducting a series of joint scientific research,” the Russian leader said.

Burundi launched a specialist infectious disease research laboratory in March, fully equipped by Russia. According to Valery Mikhailov, Moscow’s ambassador to the East African country, the supplies, which include laboratory reagents, are intended to treat various forms of hemorrhagic fever, leptospirosis, and other dangerous infectious diseases. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report released in August, Burundi has a high burden of communicable and noncommunicable diseases, with the latter accounting for 37% of all deaths in 2019.

Previously, a team of virologists and military personnel from Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops deployed a mobile laboratory in Burkina Faso to assist the West African country with dengue fever screening. The move last November was in response to a mosquito-borne epidemic that authorities said had killed more than 200 people in the former French colony in 2023.

East African country opens medical lab equipped by Russia – envoy READ MORE: East African country opens medical lab equipped by Russia – envoy

On Wednesday, Putin said the continent needs “accelerated build-up of medical, scientific, and technological capabilities to protect the population against various infections,” adding that Russia is willing to collaborate in “this crucial healthcare area.” 

The event in Kampala, one of several initiatives proposed at the second Russia-Africa Summit last summer, will bring together medical professionals, epidemiologists, and microbiologists from 20 countries. The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the WHO regional office for African countries will join the specialists to discuss the most recent advances in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases, as well as modern threats to biological safety.

“I believe that this joint work will yield tangible results and serve to protect the health of Africa’s population,” Putin stated.

Top stories

RT Features

Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Indian supremacy: How the subcontinent intends to boost economic growth
0:00
26:28
Will the US Justice Department offer Julian Assange a deal?
0:00
29:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies