22 Mar, 2024 10:10
Moscow and Addis Ababa have signed a memorandum of advisory assistance on medical personnel training
Russia and Ethiopia strengthen health care ties
©  hadynyah/Getty Images

Russia has launched a pilot social project in Ethiopia involving the construction of approximately 2,000 health posts, as well as training for specialists.

On March 20, the Russian “Heroes” Charitable Foundation for Medical Staff Assistance, Ethiopian Bonga University, and the Russian Pan-African PPP Development Center signed a memorandum of understanding on advisory assistance in the training of medical personnel for Paramedical and Obstetric Centers (POCs) in Ethiopia, support for their activities, establishment of a telemedicine system, and exchange of healthcare practices between the two countries.

According to Petros Woldegiorgis, president of Bonga University, the POCs will be owned and managed by the Ethiopia’s Ministry of Labor.

“Support of material delivery will be on the side of Public-Private Partnership Development Center and Bonga University, we are responsible for preparation of human resource which is expected to mobilize the 2000 midwifery stations, which are going to be built in Ethiopia,” Woldegiorgis said.

Kirill Masliev, president of the “Heroes” Foundation, mentioned that there are plans to establish medical partnerships with other African nations and that signing the memorandum with Addis Ababa is the first step to this.

East African country opens medical lab equipped by Russia – envoy READ MORE: East African country opens medical lab equipped by Russia – envoy

Highlighting the benefits of collaborating with Russia in medicine, Petros Woldegiorgis emphasized that Ethiopia has consistently received support and assistance from Russian personnel.

“It is inexpressible, to be honest. […] It is not only that they are sending doctors to Ethiopia, also they are bringing students from Ethiopia. And they are giving education a chance. The memorandum of understanding we signed today is the extension of that,” he stated. 

Meanwhile, according to the Russian consumer rights and wellbeing agency Rospotrebnadzor, an agreement was reached last November between the two countries to collaborate on scientific research, which includes assisting Ethiopia in the development of laboratories and enhancing its ability to prepare for epidemics.

Ethiopia has been a BRICS member since the beginning of the year. During the first meeting after joining the group, the spokesperson for the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Meles Alem, described the milestone as a “diplomatic victory.”

