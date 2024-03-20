icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2024 12:05
African leaders hail Putin’s reelection

The heads of Burkina Faso, Mali, Congo, and Libya have congratulated the Russian president on winning another term
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Interim President of Burkina Faso Captain Ibrahim Traore. ©  Sputnik / Alexei Danichev

A number of African leaders have congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection for a fifth term, expressing confidence that the outcome of last week’s vote will help to further strengthen ties between Moscow and the continent.

Putin won a landslide victory with 87.28% of the vote, equating to more than 75 million people, according to official results published by Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday. That placed him far ahead of Communist Party candidate Nikolay Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party, and Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democrats, who secured 4.31%, 3.85%, and 3.20%, respectively.

The US and its allies have claimed the vote was neither free nor fair, with the German government pledging not to address Putin by his title in official documents.

Despite Western criticism, Burkina Faso’s military ruler, Ibrahim Traore, joined other African governments from the Republic of the Congo, Libya, and Mali in wishing Putin “every success” in his renewed six-year mandate.

“May this new mandate contribute to strengthening the already excellent relations between our countries for the happiness of the brave people of Burkina Faso and Russia,” Traore wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Mali’s interim president, Assimi Goita, expressed his “warm congratulations,” saying the victory demonstrates the confidence Russians have in Putin’s leadership.

Goita also hailed Moscow as a “strategic and sincere partner” for Bamako. “I renew all our friendship,” the West African nation’s transitional leader declared.

“It is with real pleasure that I learned of your brilliant reelection to the supreme office of the Russian Federation. It is a particular pleasure for me to extend to you, on behalf of the Congolese people, my very warm congratulations,” Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso said in a statement addressed to Putin.

Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi “sincerely” wished Putin success in carrying out his responsibilities, “which will add value to regional and international relations.” 

Putin laments ‘stupidity and injustice’ in Russia READ MORE: Putin laments ‘stupidity and injustice’ in Russia

Elsewhere, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been among those to congratulate Putin on his election success.

Responding to criticism from the West, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has insisted that Moscow is unconcerned about what “biased” observers think.

Putin himself has said the Western reaction was expected, considering it comes from nations that are seeking to contain Russia and are donating arms to Ukraine.

