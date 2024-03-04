icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2024 10:24
Multipolar world cannot be built without Russia – African MP

Innocent Kagbara made the comment in an exclusive interview with RT on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival
Innocent Kagbara, member of the National Assembly in Togo © RT / RT

People cannot build a multipolar world without Russia, a member of the National Assembly in Togo has told RT in an exclusive interview. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival (WYF 2024), Innocent Kagbara said the event represents an important opportunity for African students. 

African nations are interested in a partnership with Russian universities and “also a scholarship for our students to come here [Moscow],” the MP said. 

Meanwhile, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University Nourhan El-Sheikh said Russia always gathers “all the people from different countries, from different culture, to interact, to know each other, and to draw in the future together.”

She claimed that “Western countries cannot dominate anyway” and Western culture is already “declining,” along with its credibility.

World Youth Festival is opportunity to ‘innovate together’ – UN youth delegate READ MORE: World Youth Festival is opportunity to ‘innovate together’ – UN youth delegate

Egypt’s membership of BRICS will help the nation “hand in hand together with Russia change the whole world politically, economically and strategically,” the professor added.

WYF 2024 kicked off in Sirius, at the city of Sochi in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region on Friday, and its main program will run through March 7. The event brings together some 20,000 young experts in various fields, from education and science to business and media, from more than 180 countries to discuss the most pressing international problems and developments. 

This year’s event also welcomes people aged 14 to 17 for the first time as part of a specially designated children’s program, ‘Together into the Future’.

The festival’s program features more than 800 educational, cultural, scientific, and sporting events. 

