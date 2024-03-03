icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Mar, 2024 16:30
HomeRussia & FSU

World Youth Festival is opportunity to ‘innovate together’ – UN youth MP

The event aimed at promoting international cooperation kicked off in Russia on Friday
World Youth Festival is opportunity to ‘innovate together’ – UN youth MP
World Youth Festival (WYF 2024) opening ceremony in Sochi, Russia, March 2, 2024. © Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov

The ongoing World Youth Festival (WYF 2024) in Russia is a platform for like-minded people from all over the world to come together and share insights and experience, Richard Mensah from the UN Youth Association in Ghana told RT on Sunday.

According to Mensah, who is also a volunteer and community development activist in his home country, the forum allows participants to build lasting connections with various youth groups and join forces in solving pressing problems, both within their communities and on a global scale.

“My goal is to transform the youth in my society, the youth in Ghana. This [festival] is an opportunity to network with people from across the world, spearheading the objectives in the same field so we can draw conclusions, solve pressing problems together – so when I go back home, I can also team up with my people, with colleagues from across the world to help us innovate together,” Mensah stated.

“With this we will be able to achieve a sustainable community where each youth in each community in Ghana will achieve his dream.”

READ MORE: African nation sends dozens of delegates to World Youth Festival

The WYF 2024 kicked off in the city of Sochi in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region on Friday, and the main program will run through March 7. The event brings together some 20,000 young experts in various fields, from education and science to business and media from over 180 countries to discuss the most pressing international problems and developments. This year’s event also welcomes people aged 14 to 17 for the first time as part of a specially designated children’s program, ‘Together into the Future’.

The festival’s program features over 800 educational, cultural, scientific, and sporting events. The main event in Sochi will be followed by a regional program that will run until March 17 and see 2,000 foreign participants of the festival travel to 30 Russian cities for cultural exchange purposes.

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Failed Napoleons, colonizers, and ‘investigative journalists’
0:00
18:33
Mystery of enmity? Ian Proud, author of ‘A Misfit in Moscow: How British Diplomacy Failed in Russia’
0:00
29:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies