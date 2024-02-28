Rising discontent with the prevailing global order is prompting diverse nations to rally behind Russia, Daher Ahmed Farah said

Neocolonialism is doomed to extinction, Djiboutian politician and writer Daher Ahmed Farah has told RT in an exclusive interview.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Second Congress of the International Russophile Movement and the Forum on Multipolarity, Farah noted support for Russia from non-Western regions and predicted the decline of neocolonialism.

Non-Western nations understand “the domination of a deeply unjust world order procured by the minority,” he said. The politician suggested that many countries perceive Russia as a counterbalance to what they view as an unjust world order.

“The public are not fools. They do see what is going on. And they see discrepancies, the difference between words and actions,” he stated.

Farah also pointed out that there are individuals in the West who support Moscow because “they believe it’s crazy to isolate such a powerful power like Russia.”

Neocolonialism is on the brink of extinction because “one part of the world cannot endlessly dominate everyone else,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the former director of the Ugandan presidential office, David Isoke Rusa, emphasized the urgency of embracing multipolarity in today’s dynamic world.

He noted that traditional centers of power, particularly in Western Europe, no longer hold the same sway they once did, with China and India rising to prominence as leading global economies.

“The West can no longer pretend that they can call the shots,” Rusa asserted. “This is a changing dynamic, a changing situation.”

He urged Western nations to accept this reality sooner rather than later, emphasizing that adaptation to multipolarity would be in their best interests.

Hundreds of representatives from 130 countries have come to Moscow to take part in the Second Congress of the International Russophile Movement and the Forum on Multipolarity. The forum was organized with the support of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Administration of the President of Russia. The event started on Monday and lasted for two days.