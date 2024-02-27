icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2024 11:14
Multipolarity is a way out of the neocolonial system – African expert

A multipolar world “opens a new door for peace,” Abdi Nur Siad has told RT
Secretary General of the Somali Intellectuals forum, Abdi Nur Siad © RT / RT

The multipolar ideology represents a path to escape the neocolonial system, imperialism and the world’s destruction, secretary general of the Somali Intellectuals forum, Abdi Nur Siad, has told RT in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Second Congress of the International Russophile Movement and the Forum on Multipolarity.

Siad, who is a former military officer, said the world is on a path to “anarchy and war” that has been created by the West.

“They [the West] destroy Syria, Somalia, Yemen, all the countries in the world, Afghanistan, everywhere. They are creating war and destruction,” he said. 

Siad believes that the reason for this is a desire for “colonization and enslavement.”

“The way to stop that... is to open a new door for world peace and unity,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Dr Abdiwahab Sheukh Abdisamad, the CEO of the Afro-Asia Institute for Strategic Studies, suggested that joining BRICS could help African countries to defend themselves from neocolonialism.

African nations “are going to join the BRICS bloc, they can easily defend themselves from the new colonization,” he stated. 

Abdisamad described neocolonialism as “the last kick of the dying horse.”

Hundreds of representatives from 130 countries have come to Moscow to take part in the Second Congress of the International Russophile Movement and the Forum on Multipolarity. 

The forum was organized with the support of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Administration of the President of Russia.

The event will last two days, starting on Monday.

