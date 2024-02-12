icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Feb, 2024 13:20
Africa gets more free fertilizer from Russia

The humanitarian delivery has been transported to Beira, Mozambique, and will proceed onward to Zimbabwe
A ship carrying 23,000 metric tons of fertilizers has reached and fully offloaded at the port city of Beira in Mozambique, Uralchem Group’s press service reported on Monday.

The fertilizers will be transported onward to Zimbabwe by land. 

The delivery of potash and NPKS fertilizers is the latest of the Group’s five charity shipments to African nations to support farming in order to alleviate the effects of an unprecedented global food crisis.

According to Uralchem CEO Dmitry Konyaev, “food security cannot be achieved without fertilizers as they ensure the growth, resilience and productiveness of agricultural crops that are used to feed people around the world.”

“As a major global producer and exporter of mineral fertilizers, and a company with a bold mission to help eradicate hunger, we do whatever we can to secure stable food supplies in the parts of the planet that face food shortages,” he said.

“Agriculture is one of the key pillars of the Zimbabwean economy and we are pleased to contribute to the development of the country’s food production capacity and the well-being of its people,” the CEO added.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) helped to facilitate the latest delivery, chartering a bulk carrier to transport the fertilizer in support of efforts led by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Uralchem Group handled the sea freight and other delivery costs, as it has done with previous joint shipments. 

To date, the group has sent over 134,000 metric tons of fertilizers to the continent free of charge. In collaboration with the WFP, over 111,000 metric tons have been shipped from European ports and warehouses to Malawi, Kenya, and Zimbabwe.

On January 31, Uralchem Group press service reported that 34,000 of potash had reached the port of Onne, Nigeria.

