Fresh batch of free Russian fertilizer arrives in Africa

A new shipment has arrived in Nigeria as part of the effort to fight food insecurity, Uralchem has reported

Nigeria has taken delivery of 34,000 tons of potash donated by Russian fertilizer giant Uralchem, the company announced on Wednesday, adding that the shipment is currently being unloaded at the port of Onne.

The delivery is Uralchem’s fifth humanitarian consignment to Africa’s most populous country, and takes the total amount of free fertilizer supplied to the continent to over 134,000 metric tons. In collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP), Uralchem has also sent over 111,000 tons of free shipments to Malawi, Kenya, and Zimbabwe.

One of the world’s largest fertilizer producers, Uralchem Group has said it will donate a total of 300,000 metric tons of mineral fertilizers to developing countries. The initiative aims to alleviate the global food crisis and prevent crop losses in countries at risk of famine.

According to the company’s website, Uralchem is responding to the second sustainable development goal of the UN, which focuses on improving food security and nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

“We believe that access to food is one of the basic human rights that can and has to be secured by collective action on all levels,” Uralchem CEO Dmitry Konyaev announced. “As one of the world’s major producers of mineral fertilizers, the use of which significantly increases food supply, we do what we can to prevent crop losses in countries struggling with food insecurity.

“We are pleased to witness our humanitarian shipment reach Nigerian shores and look forward to seeing the local farmers use the fertilizer in the most efficient way to reap a fruitful harvest,” the CEO added.

The WFP again helped to facilitate the latest delivery, chartering a bulk carrier to transport the fertilizer in support of efforts led by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Uralchem Group dealt with the sea freight and other delivery costs, as it did with previous joint shipments.