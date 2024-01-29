icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US troops killed in the Middle East — Live Updates
29 Jan, 2024 10:20
HomeAfrica

Burkina Faso receives free Russian wheat

A donation ceremony took place in Ouagadougou following the delivery of the humanitarian aid
Burkina Faso receives free Russian wheat
©  Nikolay Amoseev / Getty Images

Russia has donated 25,000 tons of grain to Burkina Faso as part of a humanitarian aid initiative, Russian Ambassador Alexey Saltykov confirmed on Friday.

A ceremony marking the arrival of the wheat took place in Ouagadougou, the capital of the African country.

“All 25,000 tons of grain were delivered to Burkina Faso from the port of Abidjan [in the Ivory Coast (Cote d’Ivoire)],” Saltykov told TASS.

“It will be distributed to the needy population, especially the widows of the defenders of Burkina Faso, as well as the disabled.” 

The ambassador said national representatives in Burkina Faso had thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the aid, which “will improve the humanitarian situation in the country.”

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Communications, Culture, Art and Tourism Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkina Faso Abroad Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore.

Second delivery of free Russian wheat arrives in Somalia READ MORE: Second delivery of free Russian wheat arrives in Somalia

Burkina Faso is the latest African country to receive humanitarian shipments of wheat from Russia.

Last December, Moscow sent an initial consignment of 25,000 tons of grain to Burkina Faso. At the second Russia-Africa summit last year, Moscow promised to provide free wheat to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Chad, and Eritrea.

Meanwhile, Uralchem CEO Dmitry Konyaev has announced that the manufacturer will begin unloading humanitarian fertilizer shipments in Nigeria in the coming days.

“Unloading of this humanitarian [shipment] in Nigeria is expected to start soon,” he said during a meeting of the business council ‘Russia-Nigeria’. 

A wide range of issues related to the development of foreign trade cooperation between Russia and Nigeria were discussed at the meeting, the press service of the Uralchem Group reported. 

READ MORE: Russian fertilizer aid for Zimbabwe arrives at African port

On December 28, the company also announced that more than 34,000 metric tons of potash had been loaded at Ventspils port in Latvia, and it is currently on its way to Nigeria.

Uralchem is responding to the UN’s second sustainable development goal of ending hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US Army War College Prof. John Nagl challenged on Israel’s slaughter in Gaza, Ukraine proxy war
0:00
29:16
CrossTalk Bullhorns: ICJ ruling – game changer?
0:00
25:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies