Russian fertilizers for Zimbabwe arrive at African port

It marks the fourth time Uralchem Group has donated agriculture supplies to the continent

A ship carrying a humanitarian cargo of 23,000 metric tons of fertilizers bound for Zimbabwe has reached Beira in Mozambique, the port’s officials said on Tuesday. The shipment was sent by one of the largest fertilizer producers in Russia and the world, Uralchem Group.

The bulk potash and NPKS fertilizer was loaded onto the ship in the ports of Riga, Latvia, and Ghent, Belgium, the press service of Uralchem said on December 11.

From Beira, the fertilizers will be transported to Zimbabwe by land. According to the company, the delivery is being "carried out in close cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, which has chartered a ship to transport the lot as part of the efforts of the UN Conference on Trade and Development."

The Uralchem covered the sea freight and other delivery costs, as it has done with previous joint shipments.

The group has sent over 134,000 tonnes of fertilizers to the continent free of charge. In collaboration with the WFP, over 111,000 tonnes of this amount have been shipped from European ports and warehouses to Malawi, Kenya, and Zimbabwe.

On December 28, the press service of Uralchem Group reported that more than 34,000 tonnes of potash had been loaded onto a ship at the port of Ventspils, in Latvia. It is currently on its way to Nigeria.