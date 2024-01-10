icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2024 12:45
HomeAfrica

Russian fertilizers for Zimbabwe arrive at African port

It marks the fourth time Uralchem Group has donated agriculture supplies to the continent
Russian fertilizers for Zimbabwe arrive at African port
©  Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images

A ship carrying a humanitarian cargo of 23,000 metric tons of fertilizers bound for Zimbabwe has reached Beira in Mozambique, the port’s officials said on Tuesday. The shipment was sent by one of the largest fertilizer producers in Russia and the world, Uralchem Group.

The bulk potash and NPKS fertilizer was loaded onto the ship in the ports of Riga, Latvia, and Ghent, Belgium, the press service of Uralchem said on December 11. 

From Beira, the fertilizers will be transported to Zimbabwe by land. According to the company, the delivery is being "carried out in close cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, which has chartered a ship to transport the lot as part of the efforts of the UN Conference on Trade and Development."

The Uralchem covered the sea freight and other delivery costs, as it has done with previous joint shipments.

The group has sent over 134,000 tonnes of fertilizers to the continent free of charge. In collaboration with the WFP, over 111,000 tonnes of this amount have been shipped from European ports and warehouses to Malawi, Kenya, and Zimbabwe.

READ MORE: Russian corporation continues to help Africa fight hunger

On December 28, the press service of Uralchem Group reported that more than 34,000 tonnes of potash had been loaded onto a ship at the port of Ventspils, in Latvia. It is currently on its way to Nigeria.

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Lipstick on a pig 
0:00
25:37
January 6 tapes released
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies