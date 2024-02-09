icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine conflict, fallout of NATO expansion, relations with US: Key takeaways from Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson
9 Feb, 2024 09:42
HomeAfrica

West African bloc accuses members of breaching exit rule

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are demanding an immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS, rejecting a one-year notice period
West African bloc accuses members of breaching exit rule
©  X / @ecowas_cedeao

The military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger failed to comply with the rules in their decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional bloc said on Thursday, calling for dialogue to resolve issues among the parties.

ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray made the comments at a mediation and security council meeting in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, where the exit notice of the three member states was discussed alongside an electoral crisis in Senegal.

Late last month, military-ruled Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger jointly announced their exit from the 15-nation regional political and economic alliance that allows visa-free travel among members. The three former French colonies accused the bloc, which has long pressed them to restore democratic rule, of serving foreign interests and posing a threat to their countries. They also claim ECOWAS violated its own principles by imposing harsh sanctions, including border closures, in response to the coups.

READ MORE: Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?

While member states are required to give one-year’s written notice prior to their withdrawal from ECOWAS, the coup leaders in Ouagadougou, Bamako, and Niamey have stressed that they want to leave the union without delay. Mali and Niger said in separate statements on Wednesday that they are “no longer bound by the deadline constraints” in the ECOWAS treaty, claiming the authority itself has breached the pact.

In an exclusive interview with RT last week, Nigerian lawyer Daniel Bwala said the withdrawal of the three landlocked countries will have a significant impact on cross-border trade and movement between them and the remaining members of the bloc. Andrei Maslov, head of the Center for African Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics, believes that the exit would give them more decision-making power.

Three West African states quit regional bloc READ MORE: Three West African states quit regional bloc

However, on Thursday, ECOWAS Commission President Touray described the announcement to quit the bloc as a “hasty decision” by the military regimes with no substantive reasons provided.

“The three member states have not really reflected on the implications of this decision on citizens,” Touray stated.

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, chairman of the ECOWAS mediation and security council, told reporters after the Abuja meeting that the bloc wants the coup leaders to reconsider their exit intentions as it would cause more hardship for their citizens.

“That is why we continue to urge those three countries to remain... And ECOWAS is going to redouble its efforts towards diplomacy, towards dialogue, towards reconciliation,” Tuggar said.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies