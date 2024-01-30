icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2024 10:26
HomeAfrica

West African bloc will suffer after exit by coup leaders – Nigerian lawyer

ECOWAS will be worse off after the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, Daniel Bwala has told RT
West African bloc will suffer after exit by coup leaders – Nigerian lawyer
Nigerian lawyer Daniel Bwala © RT / RT

The withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will have a significant impact on the bloc’s remaining members, Nigerian lawyer Daniel Bwala has told RT in an exclusive interview.  

Bwala, who was spokesperson for the presidential candidate from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Nigerian election, said West Africa is deeply interconnected, meaning the departure from ECOWAS announced by the three states on Sunday will be keenly felt across the region.    

“ECOWAS member states also rely on some of these [former] member states, either in terms of transit for transatlantic trade, or the joint security alliances that we are used to fighting the [jihadist] insurgency,” the lawyer stated.   

However, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger will also suffer if they believe they can exist “in isolation,” Bwala argued.  

“You [Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger] cannot isolate yourself as three member states, even if you have a degree of support from outside, since you are bound by common land, common heritage, common trade and all of that, and think you can succeed in isolation,” he stated. “The impact will be more on both sides.”  

Three West African states quit regional bloc READ MORE: Three West African states quit regional bloc

Working together as a community allows for greater achievement than doing so individually, Bwala concluded. 

The leaders of the military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced their decision to exit ECOWAS in a joint statement on Sunday. All three leaderships have been under increasing pressure from sanctions imposed by the 15-member bloc, aimed at accelerating their transition to democratic rule.   

The economic group had earlier voiced its disapproval of the military authorities in the three states, vowing to prevent any further coups in the region.  

Ouagadougou, Bamako, and Niamey have been united in their opposition to ECOWAS, alleging that it acts under Western influence. The three states have also accused the bloc of not backing them in the fight against decade-long jihadist violence in the region. 

Despite the announcement from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger that they are quitting the bloc, ECOWAS said in a statement on Sunday that it had not received any formal notification about their withdrawal.  

Top stories

RT Features

The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iowa Caucus & New Hampshire primary results
0:00
25:32
US Army War College Prof. John Nagl challenged on Israel’s slaughter in Gaza, Ukraine proxy war
0:00
29:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies