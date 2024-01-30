icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2024 15:34
Russia and Gambia hold security talks

The countries’ foreign ministers discussed responses to the increasing terrorist threat on the African continent
Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend a signing ceremony during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sergey Guneev / Sputnik

Russia and the Gambia have held talks on issues in the Sahara-Sahel region, addressing security concerns in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced during a press conference on Tuesday. 

Lavrov, after talks with Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, expressed Russia’s concerns about the rising terrorist threat from jihadist militias, emphasizing how their impact is spreading across West Africa.

“Russia is ready to contribute to the stabilization of the Sahara-Sahel and other parts of the African continent,” he added.

In a joint statement on Sunday, military leaders in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger declared their decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The three were responding to growing pressure and sanctions from the 15-member organization, which is pushing for swift transitions to democratic rule.

The economic group had earlier voiced its disapproval of the military authorities in the three states, vowing to prevent further coups in the region.  

“As for the ECOWAS, we hope that the problems that have arisen in the relations between the ECOWAS members can be resolved through equal, mutually respectful dialogue,” Sergey Lavrov said. 

Russia and the Gambia solidified their diplomatic ties by signing a memorandum on inter-Ministry of Foreign Affairs consultations, as reported by TASS.

Lavrov revealed that Russian representatives would serve as observers at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit scheduled for May in Banjul, the Gambia. 

The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE

