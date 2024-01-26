icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
International court orders Israel to prevent genocide
26 Jan, 2024 12:15
HomeAfrica

Our aim was to highlight the plight of Palestine - South African FM

The International Court of Justice is set to announce a decision on potential emergency measures against West Jerusalem
Our aim was to highlight the plight of Palestine - South African FM
South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor ©  South African Foreign Ministry

South Africa has expressed hopefulness ahead of an International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing on the genocide case against Israel which was filed by Pretoria, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told Ubuntu Radio.

The ICJ will meet in The Hague on Friday, January 26 to discuss potential emergency measures against Israel regarding alleged violations of the UN’s Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The 17-judge ICJ panel is expected to announce their decision by the end of the day.

The three letters ‘ICJ’ were not known to many people in South Africa until the case was filed, Pandor added. According to her, the main aim has been “to highlight the plight of the innocent in Palestine” and “draw attention to the lack of justice and freedom.” She added that regardless of success or failure, “the real analysis and judgment is going to be on the court itself.”

READ MORE: Ruling party not against people of Israel, but opposes genocide – South African politician

Pretoria called for a preliminary ruling to compel Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza as part of two days of hearings earlier this month. The allegations have been strongly denied by Israel, which has called for the case to be dismissed.

Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, launching rockets and taking hostages. The Israel Defense Forces responded with a massive bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza, as well as cutting off the water and electricity supplies. Palestinian health officials report that since the war began, more than 25,000 people, mostly civilians, have died in Gaza. According to official Israeli statistics, at least 1,139 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed, and 248 hostages were taken in the initial assault by Palestinian armed groups.

Top stories

RT Features

Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Snow whisperers: Your avalanche survival guide
0:00
27:17
CrossTalk: The ‘Gaza shift’
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies