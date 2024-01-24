icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Belgorod plane attack: Kiev deliberately shot down plane carrying its POWs, Moscow says
24 Jan, 2024 14:23
HomeAfrica

African leader praises ‘historic’ visit to Russia

The president of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby, met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday
African leader praises ‘historic’ visit to Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and the transitional President of the Republic of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. ©  Mikhail Metzel / Sputnik

The transitional president of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby, described his visit to Moscow as “historic” during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.  

Prior to the talks, the Chadian leader and a delegation from the central African country laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the center of the Russian capital.  

“This visit is historic, Chad and Russia have very long-standing relations, the last visit of the president of Chad was in 1968, when Mr. Francois [Tombalbaye] was president,” Deby said.  

At his meeting with Deby, Putin announced the preparation of measures that will expand cooperation between the two countries, noting that relations have strengthened significantly in recent years.  

“A solid package of documents is being prepared that will strengthen and expand our legal and contractual base. I hope that our colleagues will complete this work in the near future,” the Russian leader stated.

Presidents launch nuclear power station unit
Read more
Presidents launch nuclear power station unit

Putin also pointed out that 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states. “Within the United Nations, we try to provide support, including in the humanitarian sphere,” the Russian leader stressed, stating that Moscow would make further efforts in this area.  

“We have doubled the quota for Chadian students studying in the Russian Federation, and we are still ready to double it in the next two years,” he added.   

Putin also expressed hope that the general elections in Chad scheduled for this year will be held “at a high level,” and said Russia will do its utmost to support N’Djamena.  

In October 2022, Deby was appointed the head of a military leadership in Chad following the killing of his father by rebels in April 2021. The authorities and opposition reached an agreement to extend the transition period until 2024.  

A referendum last December resulted in the adoption of the Chadian Constitution, which permits Deby to run for president. The government commission that organized the referendum reported that 86% of voters approved it.

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Leadership decline
0:00
25:28
Congressional pork
0:00
25:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies