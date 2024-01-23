icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2024 14:24
HomeAfrica

Presidents launch nuclear power station unit

Putin and el-Sisi met via videoconference for a concrete pouring ceremony at El-Dabaa NPP
Presidents launch nuclear power station unit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi take part, via videoconference, in the official ceremony for pouring the first concrete into the foundation of power unit 4 at Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, at Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gave permission, by videoconference, to begin pouring concrete into the base of the fourth power unit of the Egyptian El-Dabaa nuclear power plant (NNP), which was built on the Mediterranean coast with the support of the Russian state corporation Rosatom.

In October, Putin remarked that the construction of the fourth unit by Russian specialists was progressing ahead of schedule. At the ceremony on Tuesday, the Egyptian president acknowledged the same, saying “the construction of the project is progressing faster than originally agreed.”

Also during the video ceremony, Putin noted how cooperation with Egypt had developed, having previously named it a strategic partner. 

According to Putin, Egypt’s accession to BRICS+ is opening up promising new opportunities for building a fruitful relationship.

“During Russia’s BRICS presidency this year, we will try to do our best to ensure that Egypt is effectively integrated into the work of the association. We are planning more than 200 BRICS events, and we expect Egyptian representatives to take a very active part in them,” the Russian president declared.

Nuclear power key to ‘net zero’ by 2050 – specialist
Read more
Nuclear power key to ‘net zero’ by 2050 – specialist

El-Dabaa NPP is Rosatom’s first major nuclear power project in Africa. The four-reactor facility is located about 300km (186 miles) northwest of Cairo, on the Mediterranean coast.

Since 2015, Russian State Corporation Rosatom has been working on the construction of Egypt’s first nuclear power plant under a Russian-Egyptian intergovernmental agreement. The plan includes the construction of four power units that can generate a total of 4800 megawatts.

Construction of the first and second power units began in 2022 and the third in May 2023. 

According to Rosatom, the NPP will provide electricity to approximately 20 million Egyptians.

As per a bilateral agreement signed in 2015, the cost of the nuclear power plant is $28.75 billion, with Russia financing approximately 85% of it and Egypt paying for it through a 22-year loan with an interest rate of 3%.

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Congressional pork
0:00
25:51
Gaza genocide: US and allies of Israel COMPLETELY DIVORCED from the rest of the world (Alastair Crooke)
0:00
30:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies